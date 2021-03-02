MEN
CEDARVILLE AT KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
Tipoff: 7:45 p.m.
Site: Owensboro Sportscenter.
Records: KWC 10-5, 9-5 in G-MAC. Cedarville 10-8, 10-8.
Series: KWC leads 10-4.
Last meeting: Cedarville won 80-69 on Dec. 16, 2019, in Owensboro.
Stream: Great Midwest Digital Network.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
WOMEN
TREVECCA NAZARENE AT KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Owensboro Sportscenter.
Records: KWC 16-4, 16-4 in G-MAC. TNU 6-4, 6-4.
Series: KWC leads 13-8.
Last meeting: KWC won 78-41 on Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville.
Stream: Great Midwest Digital Network.
