OWESPTS-08-07-23 KWC COACHES

Kentucky Wesleyan coaches and players meet for a timeout during the Panthers’ game against Walsh on Jan. 5 at the Sportscenter.

 KWC Athletics

As the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team prepares for the 2023-24 season, head coach Drew Cooper wanted to bring in a coaching staff that was experienced, knew the region well and could connect with the Panthers’ student-athletes.

Check, check and check.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.