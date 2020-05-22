The Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers have added five players to their 2020-21 men’s basketball roster.
DeJuan Lockett, Jamil Wilson, Preston Murrell, Kaeveon Mitchell and Keegan Brewer have made commitments to Wesleyan, as announced by head coach Drew Cooper on Thursday. The quintet joins Luke Morrison, who signed his national letter of intent to KWC in November.
“Coming off a semester during which our team came within 40 minutes of the NCAA Tournament, and followed that up by receiving a Team GPA of a 3.2, the expectations are clearly rising on and off the floor within our program,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “These five young men will help continue that trend.”
• DeJuan Lockett is a 6-foot-6 forward from Memphis, Tennessee. He played his prep career at Orlando Christian and will transfer from Indian River State College.
Lockett played on back-to-back state championship teams, scoring over 1,000 points, and was a two-time defensive player of the year. He averaged 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game at Indian River, and last season shot 55% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range.
• Jamil Wilson is a 5-11 point guard from Louisville, where he played for Ballard High School. He will come to Wesleyan as a transfer from Arkansas Pine Bluff. He previously played at Danville Community College
At Ballard, Wilson earned All-Region honors in 2015, 2016 and 2017, scored over 1,000 points and helped lead the Bruins to a pair of KHSAA state tournaments. At Danville, he made the All-Region Tournament Team and was second-team All-Midwest Athletic Conference in 2018. He earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019.
• Kaeveon Mitchell is a 6-3 freshman guard from Irvington, graduating from Breckinridge County High School. In 2020, he was the Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year.
Mitchell scored over 700 points this past season, averaging 24 points per game. He scored more than 1,000 points in his career and earned third-team All-State honors as a senior — also earning a spot on the Kentucky All-Star Team.
• Preston Murrell is a 6-9 freshman center from Elizabethtown, graduating from John Hardin High School.
Murrell helped John Hardin win back-to-back Class 2-A state championships, four district titles and two regional championships. He earned a spot on the Class 2-A All-State Tournament Team as both a junior and a senior. He was All-Region as a senior and All-District as a junior and senior.
• Keegan Brewer is a 6-foot preferred walk-on point guard who is transferring from Centre College. Brewer graduated from Louisville’s DeSales High School in 2019.
In his prep career, Brewer scored over 1,000 points and was All-Region and All-District as a senior. He saw limited action for Centre last season.
Cooper, meanwhile, is pleased by the additions.
“DeJuan is a high-energy (power forward) who rebounds out of his area and will be extremely well-liked throughout our community,” Cooper said. “Jamil is an experienced point guard who fits right in with our culture and brings a true floor general to this class that can create with skill and quickness.
“Kaeveon is already loved here locally, and we are thrilled to add his skill, athleticism and knack for success. Preston is as offensively polished as any true (center) in the tri-state, and Keegan is a gritty, skilled guard who has been well-coached his whole life.
“We’re excited to welcome all five to our locker room, team and family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.