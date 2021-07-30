The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball program has announced the addition of AJ Youngman to the basketball roster, as well as two new assistant coaches in Tyler Bezold and Travis Owsley.
Youngman comes to KWC by way of the University of Idaho, where he played four games in 2020-21 before opting out of the season due to COVID-19. Prior to his stint at Idaho, Youngman played a year at Otero Junior College, averaging 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 45.8% shooting from three.
Youngman started his career at Eastern Kentucky University, where he played in all 28 games for the Colonels as a freshman, starting in six.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard played his high school ball at Peoria Manual high school in Peoria, Illinois, where he helped lead them to a third-place finish in state in 2015.
Bezold graduated from KWC in 2020 and played two seasons for the Panthers. Bezold played in 40 games during his two years, starting in 24 of them.
Owsley also played two seasons for the Panthers. The Owensboro native graduated in 2011 after playing in 62 contests with six starts.
