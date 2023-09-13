The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball has finalized its 2023-24 regular-season schedule, which begins with a seven-game home stand, Panthers head coach Drew Cooper announced Tuesday.
KWC, following last season’s 15-14 campaign, will open with the G-MAC/GLIAC/GLVC Crossover on Nov. 10-11 at the Sportscenter. The Panthers will host Illinois-Springfield and last year’s Midwest Regional top seed Indianapolis.
Wesleyan will continue non-conference play against Miles College (Nov. 15), Simmons (Nov. 18), Delta State (Nov. 20) and Campbellsville-Harrodsburg before closing out its home stand with a matchup against league foe Findlay (Nov. 30).
KWC closes it’s out-of-conference slate with a home matchup against East-West (Dec. 14) before traveling to face GLIAC tournament runner-up Michigan Tech (Dec. 17).
Wesleyan, looking to qualify for the G-MAC tournament for the second year in a row, will play 20 conference games, including home-and-away matchups against new league member Thomas More, Cooper’s former team.
Ticket information will be released by the KWC athletic department at a later date.
