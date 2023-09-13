The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball has finalized its 2023-24 regular-season schedule, which begins with a seven-game home stand, Panthers head coach Drew Cooper announced Tuesday.

KWC, following last season’s 15-14 campaign, will open with the G-MAC/GLIAC/GLVC Crossover on Nov. 10-11 at the Sportscenter. The Panthers will host Illinois-Springfield and last year’s Midwest Regional top seed Indianapolis.

