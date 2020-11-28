The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball game on Saturday at Murray State has been canceled due to established protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Wesleyan sports medicine staff is conducting contact tracing to determine the status of their Great Midwest Athletic Conference play scheduled to begin next week.
Previously, KWC’s Friday exhibition game at Murray State also was canceled.
