After a 1-17 start to the season, which included being winless through the first 14 games, Kentucky Wesleyan College found the switch to flip to start winning some baseball games. The Panthers found their footing in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, going 20-12 in the league and finishing 26-28 overall.

For that dramatic turnaround, KWC baseball coach Todd Lillpop was selected as the G-MAC Coach of the Year.

“It’s really a testament to my staff and players, staying the course, continuing the grind, believing in what we were trying to preach to them all year long,” Lillpop said. “To start 0-14, 1-17, we basically said first half of the year is over, we’ve got a clean slate. Our goals were still in front of us, we were starting conference, let’s go win some games.”

KWC went 1-3 in its first conference weekend against then-No. 7 Trevecca Nazarene, then KWC went 3-1 next weekend against Walsh.

“We kind of figured out how to win games, we figured out who we were, we just went and played,” Lillpop said. “We had some injuries early, but we also had a brand new team. We lost 15 seniors last year. I probably over scheduled, I like to play tough competition to see where we’re at, and with this year’s team you can look at it like we didn’t do them any good, but you can also look at it like it did help us from the middle of the year on.”

KWC beat Southern Indiana twice, and the Panthers won their first two games in the G-MAC Championship, including 14-2 over Trevecca, but their season ended with two losses in the tournament.

“Once we got in conference play our guys new exactly what they needed to do to win games, compete in this league,” Lillpop said. “When things are starting to go well, they go well. We swept a couple of weekends in the league, that’s a big deal. We made a run in the conference tournament, we would have liked to continue that momentum a little further, but it is baseball.”

KWC’s hitting dried up in its two losses to Walsh (7-1) and Ashland (8-3).

Lillpop has been head coach for 22 seasons at KWC, where he had a fine playing career after being a standout at Apollo High School.

Ryne Mantooth, another former Apollo standout and an assistant coach for eight years with his father, Bob, has been a KWC assistant coach for five years. Andrew Kirkland has been a KWC assistant for four years. Zach Allen is an assistant baseball/strength coach.

“They do so much, the staff does so much behind the scenes for our guys,” Lillpop said.

KWC’s staff and players had a good time turning their season around.

“It was a whole heck of a lot of fun watching this group grow,” Lillpop said of this KWC team. “From the bottom of bottom then to see top of the top for them, as coaches that’s why we do these things. It’s a grind, the whole season is a grind, and to see them come out the other side it was fun to see. As a coach you couldn’t ask for any more out of this group.”