Kaeveon Mitchell was in top enthusiasm mode when he was leading a team in a 5-on-5 scrimmage during the basketball camp that is being put on by Kentucky Wesleyan College and the Owensboro Family YMCA.
Mitchell is a junior with KWC’s men’s basketball team, and he was working to make sure his kids were going full tilt on the floor at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center gym. Mitchell was a 3rd Region star at Breckinridge County High School.
He was constantly clapping and giving encouragement. “Keep running, keep going,” Mitchell was yelling.
“I hate to lose so I’m going to do all I can to make sure my team gets the job done, even with the kids,” Mitchell said of the teams that included middle school kids. “They are really competitive, and it helps when they’ve got a coach back there yelling and screaming.
“Really, you’ve just got to be a kid with them, have fun with them, do your best to help them be a kid and enjoy their experience here.”
That was part of the organized chaos late in the morning Tuesday.
The basketball camp was going full on in its second day, and there were 112 campers around the main basketball gym, the auxiliary gym and the Family Y building.
The response was impressive at the first camp with Drew Cooper as head men’s basketball coach.
“Our staff has been great. When we got the word on how many kids would be here, it was an overwhelming moment, our staff really stepped up,” Cooper said. “Word got out that we were having this and we didn’t want to turn anybody away.”
The older grouping of kids were 9-16 years old, and there were 57 who were in the younger age grouping, which had 5-8-year-olds included.
Tahlia Walton will be a senior with KWC’s women’s basketball team, and she is a veteran of working summer camps, which she did in high school and at UW Milwaukee.
“I’m used to being around little kids teaching basketball and stuff like that,” Walton said. “You see the kids excited for camp and that makes me excited, I remember being that little kid and being excited for camps. I remember the main thing I wanted from my camp counselor or leaders was enthusiasm, them being excited. I just read their energy and that’s how I went off of it. I try to do everything I can to give them that same enthusiasm, make them all excited, even if it’s a boring passing-back-and-forth drill, I still try to put some little game in that to make it more fun. With little kids, you’ve got to keep their attention.”
Evidently, Walton is known as a good dancer on the KWC team and she has used that skill as well in working with the younger kids at the camp.
“Yes, every time there’s music on, my team automatically knows I’m going to be dancing,” Walton said, laughing. “I put that in with my little kids too. Sometimes I can’t get them to stand in a straight line, so I’m like, ‘Everybody, straight line, hands up, start to shimmy’ and that gets them instantly. It’s those little things I have to do to regain their attention or get them to listen, but to make it fun and not be barking at them.”
To run off some energy before the younger ones were sent home Tuesday, Cooper and the staff had them run lines in the auxiliary gym. These were very informal — Cooper and a trainer put tape down to simulate where the lane was, the center-court line, free-throw line.
“I’m bringing this up here so they can run around before they go home,” Cooper said.
The older kids play 5-on-5 and do station work like routine on free throws.
“You try to have little tidbits of things they can take away,” Cooper said. “Kaeveon Mitchell this morning, he worked out before and we made sure the kids knew that.”
KWC’s Nathan Boyle, Cameron Frantz and two incoming freshmen who have signed, Cade Jones and Carter Bishoff, also worked the camp along with Mitchell, Walton and other members of the staff.
The outreach for KWC and the Family Y are big plus points for this camp.
“I think it’s good for the community, even the parents that drop off, and the kids are here and see our players,” Cooper said. “Anytime you get this many families it’s good for the college, more specifically for the men’s basketball program. We’re hoping the kids and the families will grow an affection for the camp, have a good experience. Our players are the ones coaching them, it would be nice for the kids to get to know them and want to come see them during the school year over at the Sportscenter this season.”
