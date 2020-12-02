Positive tests for the coronavirus within the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball program has forced the postponement of the men and women basketball teams’ first three Great Midwest Athletic Conference games.
“This basketball season is going to resemble playing a baseball season during a six-week hurricane season,” said KWC coach Drew Cooper of the scheduling uncertainty. “I anticipate more revisions in the short term, with it more than just our team facing this.”
The G-MAC opener at Hillsdale scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until Dec. 31. The women will tip off at 11 a.m., followed by the men at 1 p.m.
The ensuing games at Findlay on Saturday are postponed to Feb. 14. The women will tip off at noon, with the men to follow at 2 p.m.
The Panthers’ home opener against Walsh on Dec. 10 has also been postponed, but those games haven’t yet been rescheduled.
The men’s program is shut down while following quarantine protocols, with Cooper hoping to have his players back on the court by the end of next week.
While the delays present the potential for more practice time before conference play begins, Cooper said the benefit is minimal at this juncture of the season.
“Our guys want to play games,” said Cooper, whose club’s lone outing this season was an 81-64 win over Campbellsville on Nov. 24. “We had a great preseason (of practices), grinding for three months with the kids making sacrifices, but they want to transition from preseason to playing games, and we got more from the Nov. 24 game than we’d get out of a week of practice.
“We would prefer to be playing.”
As the schedule stands, the Panthers will return to game action on Dec. 12, when they host Malone.
“I’m not confident that game won’t be moved,” Cooper said.
The Panthers are scheduled to make an Ohio swing the following week, visiting Ohio Dominican (Dec. 17) and Lake Erie (Dec. 19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.