Kentucky Wesleyan College was in a 3-touchdown hole at Findlay and couldn’t make up the ground on Saturday.
The Panthers football team fell, 31-19, at Findlay (Ohio) after spotting the home team a 21-0 lead.
KWC is 2-4 on the season, 0-2 in the G-MAC. Findlay is 4-2, 2-0 in the G-MAC.
Findlay’s Josh Booker scored on runs of 1 yard 48 seconds into the second quarter, then 22 yards after a Findlay interception on KWC’s next possession.
The Panthers fell behind 21-0 on a Garret Clark 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for Findlay in the second half.
KWC cut the deficit to 21-7 on Jayden Freeman’s 14-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Christian Arrambide with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
Booker scored his third touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run to push Findlay back in front 28-7 with 12:20 left in the game.
Arrambide threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to David Florence with 9:23 to play, cutting Findlay’s lead to 28-13.
Austin Snyder’s 26-yard field goal got Findlay back out to a 31-13 advantage with 3:50 to play.
KWC put together one more scoring drive, trimming the deficit to the final score on Arrambide’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Gavin George.
Findlay controlled the ground game with 240 yards to 62 for KWC. Findlay outgained KWC 375-342 in total yardage.
Booker scored the three touchdowns and gained 63 yards on 12 carries. Clark’s 75-yard scoring run helped him to 139 yards on 16 carries.
Matt Winzeler hit 8-of-21 passes for 121 yards for Findlay.
Arrambide hit 28-of-48 passes for 280 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Chauncey Greer led KWC with eight catches for 114 yards, including a long of 49 yards.
KWC will return to Ohio have next Saturday as it heads to Canton, Ohio to face Walsh, which fell 20-3 to Hillsdale on Saturday. Game time is set for noon CT.
