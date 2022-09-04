Northwood handed Kentucky Wesleyan College a 55-13 defeat in Tyrone Young’s first game as head football coach Saturday.

Cole Cawthorne had a 31-yard field goal at the end of the first half to cut KWC’s deficit to 20-3 in Midland, Mich. Cawthorne later hit a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.