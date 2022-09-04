Northwood handed Kentucky Wesleyan College a 55-13 defeat in Tyrone Young’s first game as head football coach Saturday.
Cole Cawthorne had a 31-yard field goal at the end of the first half to cut KWC’s deficit to 20-3 in Midland, Mich. Cawthorne later hit a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Wiley Cain completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to David Florence for the Panthers midway through the third period. Florence had six catches for 79 yards.
Cain hit 21-of-35 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for KWC. The Panthers committed five turnovers.
Brennen McGuire rushed for 20 yards to lead the Panthers. McGuire also caught five passes for 88 yards. Peyton Peters caught five passes for 59 yards.
Malik Mundy had five tackles to lead KWC’s defense. Mundy is a redshirt sophomore from Owensboro High School.
KWC will play its first home game Saturday against Lake Erie at 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
