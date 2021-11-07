JaKwon Roberts threw for 199 yards but Kentucky Wesleyan College never could get close with Hillsdale College on Saturday.
Hillsdale beat the Panthers 31-12 at Frank “Muddy” Waters Stadium in Hillsdale, Mich.
Roberts, the KWC quarterback who returned to action recently from an early-season injury, hit 22-of-37 passes but threw four interceptions and one touchdown. Roberts hit Joshua Moore with a 37-yard touchdown pass with 4:15 left in the game.
Jatorian Dillard had a 4-yard touchdown run that cut a second-quarter Hillsdale lead to 14-6. That score capped an 80-yard drive for the Panthers.
Peyton Peters had seven catches for 72 yards for KWC.
The Panthers outgained Hillsdale 270-219 yards of total offense. KWC only managed 71 yards on the ground while Hillsdale put up 136.
KWC fell to 3-7, 1-5 in the G-MAC.
Hillsdale’s Alec Foos had a 3-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard touchdown catch from Garrit Aissen, who also hit Michael Harding with a 15-yard touchdown pass. Jack Robinson scored on a 1-yard run and Julian Lee kicked a 26-yard field goal for Hillsdale.
Hillsdale is 5-5, 4-2 in the G-MAC.
The Panthers will be back at home next week for their final game of the season as they host G-MAC newcomer Ashland on Saturday, Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
