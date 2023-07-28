Student-athletes from the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team spent the last four days teaching and bonding with more than 60 youth players as the Panthers hosted the Owensboro Family YMCA 2023 Boys Basketball Camp at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on campus. By all accounts, it was an all-around success.

Campers from ages 5-16, split into two age groups, spent Monday through Thursday working on basketball fundamentals, confidence-building and teamwork with seven current Panthers and head coach Drew Cooper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.