Student-athletes from the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team spent the last four days teaching and bonding with more than 60 youth players as the Panthers hosted the Owensboro Family YMCA 2023 Boys Basketball Camp at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on campus. By all accounts, it was an all-around success.
Campers from ages 5-16, split into two age groups, spent Monday through Thursday working on basketball fundamentals, confidence-building and teamwork with seven current Panthers and head coach Drew Cooper.
Edward Jones Jr., who’s preparing to enter his junior campaign at Wesleyan, drove in from his home in Indianapolis for the camp.
“The experience was really good,” said Jones, a 6-foot-5 forward. “For me and my teammates, it gave us a chance to get to know each others’ faces before we start practicing and being around each other more in the next couple weeks. I’ve also never worked a camp before, so I wanted to get that experience under my belt. Giving back to the community, we were able to give back to the kids with us passing on some knowledge and bonding with them.
“For the most part, we were showing them drills and emphasizing certain things like ball handling, passing, shooting, making sure we emphasize spacing — and then use that playing 5-on-5, 3-on-3 or 1-on-1.”
Cooper was glad to see the campers and his own players soaking in the experience throughout the camp.
“The first thing I told the kids is I think they had a great opportunity to learn from very high-level basketball players,” he said. “NCAA Division II is a very high-level of basketball, and the kids that we have can really play. We had seven of our 16 on the roster working the camp, being around and demonstrating things in the morning and working quite a bit through the day. It was a great opportunity for the kids, and a lot of our players made the trek in.
Working alongside Jones was senior guard Kennedy Miles, who came in from North Carolina; NaVaun Peterson from Florida; Kaeveon Mitchell from Breckinridge County; and former Apollo High School standout Alex Gray, among others.
Campers, in addition to provided lunches every day, also spent some time watching Space Jam in the Wesleyan theater and swimming at the YMCA.
“We tried to make it a good balance of ‘Here’s some of the trademarks of scholarship players at a high level,’ but also you can’t be too intense about it at that age,” Cooper added. “Between having fun with them and letting them play the game or watch the movie, we tried to vary it up.”
Cooper credited the partnership with the YMCA, as well as the give-and-take within the community, for helping put on the camp for a second straight year.
“It’s monumental,” Cooper said. “Having been in Owensboro for five years now, it’s unbelievable to me how much a city like this has to look out for one another. That goes for the community rooting on a college of 750 people, and that’s also when we have the opportunity to do some things to give back. A lot of the teams at Kentucky Wesleyan are in the top 10 in the nation in community service, and that’s something we take a lot of pride in.
“We hope that everybody got something out of it but also enjoyed it and can see the value. We wanted to offer up something productive for families at a reasonable price.”
Owensboro Family YMCA officials are appreciative of the experience, as well.
“It went really well,” said YMCA Director of Wellness & Program Josh Booker. “The kids had a great time. I was really impressed with the staff of Kentucky Wesleyan basketball players, I thought they dd an awesome job of interacting with the kids. Overall, it seemed like every day was fun but there was also a lot of basketball going on and a lot of fun drills and competitions.
“We can’t wait to do it again next year. I love the relationship that we have going with Coach Cooper and the basketball team, and we’re looking forward to the future with that partnership.”
