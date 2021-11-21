Ben Sisson and JoMel Boyd were almost automatic shooting the basketball for Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday.
They put together a pair of double-doubles to lead KWC to an 86-68 win over East-West University at the Sportscenter.
Sisson scored 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor and pulled down 10 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. Boyd scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Panthers.
KWC upped its record to 3-1 and is heading for a showdown with the University of Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
KWC and USI were legendary rivals when the Panthers were in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
KWC coach Drew Cooper thinks his team needs to shoot the ball a little better as it made 49.3% (37-of-75) but still hasn’t broken the 50% mark in four games and two preseason exhibitions with a scrimmage. KWC made 9-of-30 from 3-point range for 30%. The Panthers were 3-of-7 on free throws.
“We’ve had seven opportunities and we have not shot 50% yet,” Cooper said. “If you don’t hit them consistently enough then that effects the other side of the floor, and teams tend to play with more confidence and make more plays then you make when it’s their turn with the ball if you’re not performing at a certain point.
“There were a couple of shots that were out of the realm of what we practice. We need to make sure we have a roster full of people who know when to attack offensively and how to attack.”
Boyd and Sisson were in attack mode most of the game.
“There were some times there when there was a scrum in the interior and you expected them to come out with it,” Cooper said. “You don’t go 19-of-25 and play out of the realm of what you practice. I think that Boyd is really learning the level. At his previous level, he could have a lapse and maybe get away with it. That continuous effort that great teams have from all five spots, we’re not there yet. We missed a box out down there, that’s a four-point swing.”
KWC was in control for most of the game, with their offensive production keeping East-West from getting much going other than a brief stretch early in the first half.
Still, Cooper wasn’t pleased with the way KWC sometimes gave up multiple baskets to East-West despite having a sizable lead.
“We’ve got to polish some things up Monday and Tuesday,” Cooper said.
Wyatt Battaile scored 16 points and passed for five assists. Sisson had four assists, along with Jamil Wilson. Antonio Thomas led the Panthers with an impressive 10 assists. KWC had 28 assists on 37 baskets.
Kaeveon Mitchell and Edward Jones got a mention from Cooper for combining for 11 points off the bench.
KWC scored 52 points in the paint compared to 32 for East-West. KWC got 26 points off the bench.
The Panthers will look to improve their decision making on offense, Cooper said, before Southern Indiana comes to town.
“I just think our decision making, ability to be 2-footed players, shot fake in the interior are the three things we need a roster full of players to embrace, Cooper said.
De’Quanii Jackson led East-West with 25 points. Luis Baez had 14 points for East-West (0-2). East-West made 28-of-62 from the floor for 45.2%. East-West made 5-of-19 from 3-point range for 26.3%.
EAST-WEST (68)
DQ Jackson 25, Baez 14, Montgomery 12, Afanou 8, Biaggi 3, Lockett 2, J. Jackson 2, Pearson 2.
KWC (86)
Sisson 20, Boyd 18, Battaile 16, Jones 6, Wilson 5, Mitchell 5, Roland 4, Sukhanov 4, Boyle 3, Brewer 3, Thomas 2.
