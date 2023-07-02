Student-athletes at Kentucky Wesleyan College have continued to stand out for their contributions and achievements during the 2022-23 school year — both in the community and in the classroom.
The KWC athletic department set a new program record with 152 members selected to the Great Midwest Academic All-Conference Team and also finished as one of the most community-driven schools in NCAA Division II.
Led by the football team’s 26 selections to the academic all-league team, KWC also had 19 women’s soccer players make it, along with 17 each from baseball and men’s soccer. To earn recognition, student-athletes must have earned at least a 3.3 grade-point average. Thirty-four Wesleyan student-athletes even earned perfect 4.0 GPAs.
In addition to KWC’s excellence in the classroom, Wesleyan also finished 10th in DII in the final standings for Helper Helper — a tracker for volunteer opportunities and service hours across the NCAA.
“Student-athletes know they have a tremendous opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those within their community,” said KWC Assistant Athletic Director Greg Richard. “We started the year by setting some lofty goals, and thanks to the incredible leadership of our student-athlete advisory committee and coaches, we not only achieved these goals, but surpassed them. When we talk about being a college for Owensboro instead of just a college in Owensboro, this is what we mean.”
Among Wesleyan programs, 10 teams finished in the top 10 nationally within their sport: Wrestling (first); softball (fourth); women’s track and field/cross country (fourth); men’s track and field/cross country (fifth); women’s golf (fifth); men’s golf (sixth); men’s basketball (seventh); football (seventh); men’s tennis (seventh) and women’s tennis (10th).
Along the way, KWC set program records with an estimated $125,369 economic impact and $10,013 raised for the Make-A-Wish Foundation across 4,007 hours and 96% participation.
“Our student-athletes have gone above and beyond in their efforts to give back to our community this past school year,” said KWC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President Corina Conley. “I’m always blown away at the willingness and the servanthood of our student-athletes. I can’t brag on our athletes enough on how well they lead, volunteer and engage with our community. In just a few short years, I’ve been blessed to see how impactful the people of Owensboro have been on us, and I’m excited about the work we’ve done to impact them.”
Top initiatives for Wesleyan throughout its community service included Build-A-Bed, Wendall Foster, visiting elementary schools and individual sport training and camps.
The wrestling program led the way with 528 service hours, followed by football (525), softball (390), baseball (386) and men’s soccer (311). Softball was especially recognized on campus, considering the team features only 12 players on its roster.
“Helper Helper gives student-athletes the opportunity to become more involved in the community,” said KWC SAAC Community Engagement Chair Jordyn Barga. “We get the opportunity to compete for community service hours, but it is much bigger than athletics. Being able to get involved and help the community around us is something people don’t take lightly. DII athletics is more than just sports, it is about being able to help people in need and showing your appreciation to the people that support you in everything you do.”
