OWESPTS-07-02-23 KWC ATH DEPT FEATURE

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team gathers during a doubleheader against Trevecca Nazarene on April 11 at Foster Field.

 KWC Athletics

Student-athletes at Kentucky Wesleyan College have continued to stand out for their contributions and achievements during the 2022-23 school year — both in the community and in the classroom.

The KWC athletic department set a new program record with 152 members selected to the Great Midwest Academic All-Conference Team and also finished as one of the most community-driven schools in NCAA Division II.

