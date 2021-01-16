Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball head coach Drew Cooper believes his Panthers should take nothing for granted when they visit Ohio Valley in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Vienna, West Virginia.
Ohio Valley is just 1-4 on the season — all of its games in the G-MAC — but Cooper expects the Fighting Scots’ best shot.
“They’re much better than they’re record — we were fortunate to beat them in Owensboro last season,” Cooper said. “They don’t have a true big man so that makes them a tough matchup. They go with five wings and spread you out and try to hit you with backdoor plays.
“When they’re shooting well and executing well they’re a very effective basketball team.”
Ohio Valley has lost three games in succession, including a 76-69 home decision against Trevecca Nazarene on Dec. 19 — the Fighting Scots’ most recent outing. Subsequent home matchups with Ohio Dominican and Lake Erie were postponed.
Ohio Valley features a foursome of double-digit scorers in Cameron Shaw (17.6 ppg), Keon Claiborne (16.4 ppg), Parker Black (13 ppg), and Christian Alley (12.4 ppg).
The Fighting Scots shoot 45% from the floor, including 36% from 3-point range, and sizzle from the foul stripe at 82%. On the flip side, however. opponents are shooting 53% from the floor, winning the rebound battle by 7.4 per game, and averaging 99.4 points per game.
Wesleyan (4-2, 3-2 G-MAC) is led by Tre Cobbs (18.5 ppg), Zach Hopewell (12.7 ppg), Jamil Wilson (10.5 ppg), Wyatt Battaile (9.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg), and Sasha Sukhanov (7.5 ppg, 6 rpg).
The Panthers are also getting superb play as of late from veteran guard Jo Griffin, who averages 6.2 points and shooting 71% from the floor in four games.
KWC has won three of its last four games, including a 91-67 home decision over Tiffin on Jan. 7.
For the year, the Panthers are shooting 47%, including 38% from 3-point range, and are making 77% of their free throws. KWC is outrebounding foes by 4.3 per game and averaging 71.5 points per game, compared to the opposition’s 63.
Cooper has been impressed by his club’s recent progression and is encouraged that the upward trend will continue.
“What I’m looking for in this game is a championship effort, for us to execute this like a championship game,” Cooper said. “It’s a conference road game and those are never easy, so we need to be ready to play.
“At the same time, I believe our team is looking around the G-MAC at this point and starting to think, ‘Why not us?’ — so, I expect us to go out and play like champions.”
