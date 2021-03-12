Six days after losing a heartbreaker to Tiffin in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament championship game, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team gets another crack at the Dragons.
No. 3 seed KWC and No. 6 seed Tiffin square off at 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament Atlantic Regional at Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.
The Panthers — not selected for last year’s NCAAs despite an impressive 28-3 record — are stoked.
“We are super-focused and super-excited about enjoying this experience,” senior point guard Lily Miller said. “We want to soak in every moment with a smile on our faces. When you’re stress-free, that’s when you play your best basketball.
“We need to communicate well on the court, crash the boards, and just play aggressive basketball the way we have all season.”
KWC, which lost to Tiffin 61-57 in overtime in the G-MAC tourney finale on Saturday at Cedarville, Ohio, also has plenty of incentive.
“That was a tough, tough, tough loss, no doubt about it — the goal is always to come out on top in a championship game,” Miller said. “At the same time, we feel like we’re in a good spot heading into the NCAA Tournament — we have a lot of motivation to do well.”
Tiffin went on an 18-2 third-quarter run last Saturday, but KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman said it was more about the Panthers missing shots than the play of their opponent.
“We just missed baskets,” Nieman said. “We missed four or five close-in shots that we normally make, missed some free throws, and I think that led to us playing tight in the second half.
“We just need to go up to Columbus and play a little more carefree, stick to the game plan, and play aggressive and confident basketball like we have all season — I believe we’re going to be fine.”
One of the most balanced teams in the country, Wesleyan (18-5) is led by 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Tahlia Walton, who averages 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Kaylee Clifford, a 5-11 senior guard, is the team’s only other double-digit score (10.8 ppg), adding a team-best 5.8 rebounds per game. Miller leads the Panthers with 90 assists.
KWC averages 79 points per game and surrenders 67. The Panthers shoot 45% from the floor, including 33% from 3-point range, and make 68% of their free throws.
Tiffin (16-8) is led by junior guard Aarion Nichols (15.7 ppg) and sophomore guard Savanah Richards (14.3 ppg).
The defensive-minded Dragons score an average of 67 points per game and give up 64. Tiffin shoots 43% from the field, including 30% from distance, and makes 63% of its foul shots.
In the G-MAC tournament title game, KWC was limited to 36% shooting, and only 21% from 3-point land. Jordyn Barga and Cali Nolot each scored 10 points. Tiffin, meanwhile, got 23 points and six rebounds from Richards, and 22 points and six rebounds from Nichols. The Dragons shot 41% overall, and just 23% from distance.
In regular season play, Wesleyan swept Tiffin — winning 61-48 on Jan. 7 at the Sportscenter and prevailing 63-59 pn Feb. 11 at Tiffin, Ohio.
Kentucky Wesleyan will be making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years under the helm of co-head coaches Nicole and Caleb Nieman.
