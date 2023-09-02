Facing one of the toughest Division II programs in the nation, the Kentucky Wesleyan College football team opened its campaign with a 35-3 loss to No. 7 West Florida on Friday in Pensacola, Florida.
KWC, which was limited to 168 yards of total offense, fell behind 14-0 before kicker Blake Vivrette capped off a 12-play, 61-yard drive with a 38-yard field goal.
