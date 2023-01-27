Kentucky Wesleyan College struggled in the last 10 minutes on the road in an 87-69 loss at Walsh on Thursday night.

KWC couldn’t get shots to fall in the second half at North Canton, Ohio. The Panthers made 40.7% (11-27) from the floor and were good on 30.7% (4-13) from 3-point range.

