Kentucky Wesleyan College struggled in the last 10 minutes on the road in an 87-69 loss at Walsh on Thursday night.
KWC couldn’t get shots to fall in the second half at North Canton, Ohio. The Panthers made 40.7% (11-27) from the floor and were good on 30.7% (4-13) from 3-point range.
KWC hit 26-of-59 from the floor for 44.1% in the game. The Panthers were 10-of-26 from 3-point range for 38.5%, and they were 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Meanwhile, Walsh sizzled on both ends of the floor in the second half against the Panthers. Walsh hit 18-of-29 from the floor for 62% in the second half. Walsh also made 7-of-13 from 3-point range for 53.8% in the second half.
For the game Walsh made 32-of-60 shots from the floor for 53.3%. Walsh also hit 11-of-27 from 3-point range for 40.7%, and it made 12-of-17 free throws for 70.6%.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Antonio Thomas with 20 points and JoMel Boyd with 19 points. Thomas was 7-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Boyd was 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. Edward Jones Jr., scored 16 points and Ben Sisson added 10 points for KWC.
The Panthers fell to 9-10, 5-6 in the G-MAC. Walsh went to 12-7, 9-3 in the G-MAC.
Nic Smith scored 21 points, hitting 10-of-13 from the floor and also grabbed seven rebounds for Walsh. Garrison Keesler had a double-double with 20 points, 10 assists for Walsh.
KWC will travel to Lake Erie for a Saturday matchup that tips off at 2 p.m. CT.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN (69) _ Thomas 20, Boyd 19, Jones 16, Sisson 10, Roland 2, Miles 2.
WALSH (87) _ Smith 21, Keeslar 20, Smith 10, Hazelbaker 10, Toles 9, McHale 7, Oddo 4, Square 3, Murray 3.
