Walsh beat Kentucky Wesleyan College football 35-10 Saturday in North Canton, Ohio.
It was the first win of the season for Walsh (1-7). KWC fell to 2-7. Both teams are 1-5 in the G-MAC.
Christian Arrambide hit Brennen McGuire for a 59 yard touchdown strike that made it 14-7 in the second quarter. After a Blake Vivrette field goal made it 21-10 late in the third quarter, the Panthers struggled, failing to score any points the rest of the game.
Arrambide went 5-for-10 with 92 yards passing and a touchdown pass. Brennen McGuire hauled in three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, while David Florence had five catches for 53 yards and Peyton Peters had six catches for 47 yards.
