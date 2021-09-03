Kentucky Wesleyan rolled up 384 yards of total offense in its 2021 football season-opener on Thursday night against visiting Frostburg State, but the Bobcats held on for a 20-13 victory at Steele Stadium.
“We are going to be a good team and we played extremely hard,” KWC head coach Craig Yeast said, “but we must eliminate mistakes in order to be better in all phases.
“Our defense played well and good enough to win. Offensively, we we need to minimize mistakes, focus more on our assignments, and go out and execute those assignments.
Frostburg State opened the scoring in the first period when Josh Maxwell scored on a two-yard run.
The Bobcats built their advantage to 13-0 in the second quarter with a pair of field goals by Dayne Koontz.
Kentucky Wesleyan finally got on the board just eight seconds before halftime when Chris Mangold connected on a 22-yard field goal that sliced the Panthers deficit to 13-3 at intermission.
KWC pulled within 13-6 early in the second half when Mangold drilled a 45-yard field goal.
Frostburg State stretched its lead to 20-6 with a touchdown at the 1:20 mark of the third period.
The Panthers hung tough, however, and pulled within 20-13 at 1:30 of the fourth on a 10-yard TD run by Christian Arrambide, but Frostburg State held on for the victory.
KWC quarterbacks JaKwan Roberts and Arrambide combined to go 26-of-54 for 344 yards, but the Panthers were limited to 4wesleyan0 yards on the ground.
Wesleyan’s Peyton Peters caught eight passes for 120 yards and teammate Chauncey Greer made six receptions for 11 yards.
KWC rolled up 23 first downs compared to only 13 for the Bobcats.
Both teams turned the ball over five times.
“We need to focus on getting better as a team on offense, defense and special teams,” Yeast said. “If we can eliminate mistakes, we will give ourselves an opportunity to be a very good football team.”
The Panthers return to action on Sept. 11 in Frankfort with a visit to Kentucky State.
