The Tiffin Dragons had Kentucky Wesleyan’s number in the postseason.
Six days after dropping an overtime thriller to Tiffin in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament championship game, KWC fell to the Dragons 70-56 in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament Atlantic Regional Friday night at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.
The Panthers’ season comes to a close at 18-6.
No. 3 seed KWC fell behind by 19 points at intermission, trailed by as many as 12 early in the second half, and could never catch the No. 6 seed Dragons, who were swept by KWC in the regular season.
“You have to hand it to Tiffin,” Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman said. “They hit some shots and put us back on our heels a little bit.
“We were 3-for-12 in the second quarter. We were getting the shots we wanted, they just weren’t falling for us.”
Tiffin (17-8) was in control throughout the first half.
The Dragons led 16-11 after the first period and outscored cold-shooting Wesleyan 23-9 in the second quarter to take a 39-20 halftime advantage.
The Panthers began to claw their way back in the third period — outscoring Tiffin 21-12 to pull within 51-41 entering the final 10 minutes of play.
Wesleyan cut the lead to 61-53 on a spinning layup by sophomore standout Tahlia Walton at 2:59, but the Dragons essentially put the game away just 27 seconds later when reserve guard Jessica Chase completed a four-point play following a 3 from the left wing — stretching the lead back to 12.
The Panthers never seriously threatened thereafter.
Guard Aarion Nichols scored a game-best 23 points and added nine rebounds, power forward Jada Tate had a game-high 10 rebounds, and reserve center Jasmine Watts added 11 points to pace Tiffin.
The late-surging Dragons shot 48% from the field, 50% from 3-point range (8-of-16), and outrebounded KWC 41-24 to offset 19 floor mistakes.
Walton came off the bench to lead Wesleyan with 21 points, making 7-of-8 shots and going 2-of-2 from long range. Lily Miller added 10 points and Kaylee Clifford secured eight rebounds.
“Tahlia really came in ready to play,” Nieman said. “She played very well for us.”
The Panthers struggled to put the ball in the basket, making just 40% of their floor shots, 25% of their 3-pointers (4-of-16), and 56% of their foul shots (10-of-18). KWC committed 14 turnovers.
Tiffin faces Glenville State in the NCAA regional semifinals on Saturday.
TIFFIN 16-23-12-19 — 70
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 11-9-21-15 — 56
Tiffin (70) — Nichols 23, Watts 11, Chase 9, Tate 7, Richards 7, Bradley 7, Williams 6.
Kentucky Wesleyan (56) — Walton 21, Miller 10, Richardson 6, Barga 4, Johnson 4, Duncan 4, Hoosier 4, Clifford 3.
