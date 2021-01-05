Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team finished with a flourish on Monday.
Two days after suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss to Walsh on a late 3-pointer, the Panthers put the pedal to the metal down the stretch of a convincing 82-71 conquest of visiting Malone at the Sportscenter.
“Malone is so tough, so physical, and our guys performed to get this done,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. “I thought it was just an outstanding basketball game with both teams playing their hearts out.
“We were able to put our foot on the gas with about seven or eight minutes to go and that turned out to be the difference in the outcome — I’m really proud of how well we played and how hard we battled.”
And it wasn’t easy.
The Pioneers scored six of the first eight points of the second half to equal their largest lead of the game, 44-37, with 18 minutes to play.
The Panthers responded behind the dazzling play of senior guard Tre Cobbs, who scored nine consecutive points over a two-minute stretch to turn Wesleyan’s seven-point deficit into a two-point lead.
Malone answered with an 8-2 run of its own to reclaim the lead, and it was a dogfight the rest of the way.
The visitors from Canton, Ohio still led 63-59 with just over seven minutes to play, before the Panthers stitched together a torrid 20-3 run behind Cobbs and Jamil Wilson to put the game away.
“The is the best 40-minute effort and performance we’ve had,” Cooper said. “This is what I want our community to see, night in and night out.”
The first half was also well-contested on both sides.
Wyatt Battaile banked in a 14-footer at the six-minute mark to push KWC ahead 29-26, but Malone scored 12 of the next 14 points to go up 38-31. The Panthers scored the final four points of the half to pull within 38-35 at intermission.
Cobbs was huge for Wesleyan, finished 13-of-18 from the field and scoring a game-best 30 points. Wilson came off the bench to add 20 points and another reserve, Ben Sisson, collected a team-best 10 rebounds. Jo Griffin, getting his first start of the season, dished a game-high nine assists and did stellar defensive work against Malone star guard Jaret Majestic.
The Panthers (3-2, 2-2 G-MAC) shot 65% from the floor in the second half, finishing at 57% for the game. KWC made 7-of-16 shots from 3-point range (44%), hit 15-of-19 foul shots (79%), secured 30 rebounds, and turned the ball over 13 times.
Malone (0-2, 0-2), which was coming off Saturday’s one-point loss at Trevecca Nazarene, got 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists from Bryce Butler. Bo Myers scored 14 points and Marcus Ernst produced 12 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.
The Pioneers shot 42% from the floor but made only 7-of-26 from long distance (27%) and only 10-of-19 free throws (53%). Malone had 35 rebounds and committed 15 turnovers.
• A limited number of spectators will be permitted to games at the Sportscenter starting on Thursday.
Tickets for Thursday vs. Tiffin and Saturday vs. Cedarville will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday at www.owensborotickets.com. Tickets will also be available on game day at the box office at the following times: VIP Access season ticket holders — 90 minutes before tipoff. General public — 60 minutes before tipoff
The capacity is limited to 15% and will allow 750 spectators. A predetermined number of seats will be reserved for the families of student-athletes and coaches as well as students, faculty, and staff of Kentucky Wesleyan. All remaining seats will be sold as general admission tickets. There will be no reserved seats and no season tickets sold this year.
All spectators will be required to wear a mask that covers the face and nose. Masks must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the hospitality room will not be offered this season. Additionally, there will not be priority parking available. All fans attending games will be required to enter the main entrance of the Sportscenter.
MALONE 71
Butler 18, Myers 14, Ernst 12, Majestic 8, Blair 7, Miller 6, Seiler 4, Reed 2.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 82
Cobbs 30, Wilson 20, Battaile 9, Hopewell 8, Griffin 6, Sisson 5, Sukhanov 4.
