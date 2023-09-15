Kentucky Wesleyan College football has hardly ever started 2-1. There have been plenty of reasons for that, including traveling to Murray State for a season opener a time or two. Murray State is an NCAA FCS Division I program.
On Sept. 1, KWC opened at West Florida University, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division II football in the preseason. West Florida won 35-3.
The Panthers went on the road last Saturday and pulled off a last-minute 41-34 victory at William Jewell in Liberty, Mo. to even their record at 1-1.
A record-setting offensive performance last Saturday from quarterback Christian Arrambide and his receiving corps has given the Panthers that 2-1 opportunity at home Saturday night when Walsh comes to Steele Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. for KWC coach Tyrone Young’s team.
It is KWC’s home football opener, and there seems to be some optimism for the team heading into two straight home games this week and Sept. 23. A lot of that optimism has come from Arrambide’s 499-yard passing performance, which was the third best all-time in a single game for KWC.
Camden Williams’ 254 receiving yards rank second all-time, just behind current NFL player Keelan Cole, who hauled in 278 yards worth of catches in a 2015 game at Louisiana College.
Arrambide connected with seven different receivers. Williams accounted for 254 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Khia Sherrard caught three passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.
It may take that kind of Madden NFL 24 game offensive show again for KWC to have success against Walsh (2-0). History is not on KWC’s side in this matchup. The Panthers are 1-6 against Walsh, but their lone win did come in 2021, with a final score of 23-13 in North Canton, Ohio.
If KWC can come up with some more magic matching last Saturday’s thrilling finish, maybe it can move to 2-1 with what would be a fine upset in the G-MAC and home opener at Steele Stadium.
The Panthers had a chance to start 2-1 in the 2021 season, when they finished 3-8. They did get to 2-2 that year, then they got to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference portion, where they went 1-6.
A very strange schedule in 2014 saw KWC finish 7-4, but the Panthers were playing all over the place, literally, in fashioning that record. The Panthers also started 0-2 that year before winning three straight against Trinity Bible, Arizona Christian, and Faith.
The last time the Panthers hit the 2-1 mark was in 2010, when they actually opened 3-1. They won three straight games after losing their season opener Indianapolis, which was a frequent nemesis back in those days. That KWC team finished 5-6.
This KWC team would be happy with a 2-1 record Saturday night after playing Walsh.
