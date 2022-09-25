Kentucky Wesleyan College couldn’t turn in a successful follow up after getting its first football win of the season last week.
KWC could only manage three points after halftime on the way to a 24-17 loss at William Jewell College on Saturday at Liberty, Mo.
William Jewell now moves to 1-3 (0-0 GLVC) while the Panthers fall to 1-3 (0-2 G-MAC).
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the second quarter belonged to the Panthers.
They capped a 75-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Christian Arrambide to David Florence. The Panthers rolled 69 yards on their next possession with Arrambide hitting Florence again on a 23-yard pass play for the Panthers tying touchdown, and the teams went into halftime 14-14.
Nicholas Haddock blocked a WJC field goal try to keep the game tied, then KWC’s Blake Vivrette kicked a 48-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the third quarter for a 17-14 lead. Vivrette’s field goal was the third longest in school history.
William Jewell took advantage of Panther mistakes in the fourth quarter, as a missed KWC field goal and an interception by WJC gave the Cardinals an opening to take the lead. A 34-yard field goal by Paul Geelen tied the game at 17-17 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Taylor Eggers’ 1-yard run with 1:09 left put WJC up by the final margin.
KWC put together a quick 10-play drive to the WJC 1, but a penalty and two pass incompletions ended the game.
Arrambide went 24-for-51 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Florence caught six passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Brennen McGuire led the Panthers with eight receptions for 87 yards. Jatorian Dillard ran for 49 yards in the loss.
KWC outgained WJC 419-257 yards in total offense.
The Panthers will host Hillsdale for homecoming next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
