Kentucky Wesleyan College picked up a last-minute football victory, 26-25, at Kentucky State on Saturday.
Former Apollo standout Peyton Peters caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Christian Arrambide with 1:37 left to go ahead by one point after a failed 2-point conversion try.
KSU’s Brett Sylvee returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards to the KWC 30. KSU got to the KWC 18, where Gerardo Baeza missed a 35-yard field goal wide left with six seconds left.
KWC then ran out the clock to go 1-1 on the season.
“It was very eventful, but somehow we found a way to win,” KWC coach Craig Yeast said. “We had a little success throwing the football.
Arrambide hit 16-of-25 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
David Florence led KWC with nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Brennen McGuire made four catches for 121 yards and a 64-yard touchdown.
“Early in the game we dropped some balls, Florence made a lot of plays, Peters made a couple of plays, Christian came in at quarterback and did a good job,” Yeast said. “I was pleased with our defense, they did a good job against a triple option football team, held them to 100 yards rushing.
“Until the end we did a good job on kick coverage. At the end we gave up a big one and it almost bit us.”
Yeast was most pleased that this was a team victory from top to bottom.
“This was a team win, we won as a team, we were down at half, we didn’t quit,” Yeast said. “That’s the thing about us, we’re going to win together, we’re going to lose together. We made mistakes, but we didn’t quit. Kudos to the coaching staff for all the hard work getting them prepared, and for players to play as hard as they did and execute with the game on the line.”
KWC7 0 7 12 _ 26
KSU7 10 2 6 _ 25
KSU-McCoy 21 pass from Myers (Baeza kick)
KWC-Florence 35 pass from Robert (Mangold kick)
KSU-Myers 4 run (Baeza kick)
KSU-Baeza 31 FG
KWC-Florence 7 pass from Arrambide (Mangold kick)
KSU-Team safety
KWC-McGuire 64 pass from Arrambide (run failed)
KSU-Dwenger 6 pass from Myers (pass failed)
KWC-Peters 18 pass from Arrambide (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.