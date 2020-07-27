Whether or not Kentucky Wesleyan College football plays a full 2020 season, a partial one, or none at all amid the ongoing coronavirus remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — the program is in capable hands under second-year head coach Craig Yeast.
After all, Yeast has always had capable hands.
A dynamic, record-setting receiver for the University of Kentucky in the 1990s, Yeast is awaiting word from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), and could hear something official as early as Tuesday.
“We’re waiting to hear from our conference to see exactly what we’re going to do,” Yeast said. “We’re in a waiting game at the moment.”
“You have to be prepared, and our institution has done a phenomenal job putting a plan together, working with all of our coaches. We’re hoping to have our players report at the beginning of August, and our classes are supposed to start Aug. 17 — of course, things could change.”
Things have already begun to change within the football program, which despite winning only one game in 2019 — the finale against Alderson Broaddus (41-30) in the Founders Cup at Steele Stadium — made significant strides toward improvement.
“We’re sitting in a good place,” Yeast said. “We entered last season lacking experience, strength and discipline, and that’s starts with me, as well. We lost a lot of close games and it took us a while to put everything together, but we kept battling — kudos to our kids for never quitting and kudos to our coaches for continuing to coach.
“Winning that last game was big. We finished the season 1-0 and went into the offseason on a winning note. That can give us a lot of momentum coming into this season.”
Recruiting, meanwhile, has progressed exceedingly well.
“Our coaches have done an outstanding job,” Yeast said. “We’ve been able to develop so many great personal relationships since last season ended, and we have between 130 and 135 players who are going to report in the fall.
“In terms of our football program, we’re ready to go. We’re eager to get the young men we have settled back into the community, but a lot of these decisions about the future are simply out of our hands at the moment. We’re just going to have to wait and see.”
While some in the area have been surprised by the high level of play within G-MAC football, Yeast is not.
“I knew what I was stepping into because I used to coach at Tiffin,” Yeast said. “Even though the G-MAC is a young league, the teams that comprise the league are not, and this is a high level of NCAA Division II football. Ashland is set to join the conference in 2021, and that will just add to the strength of our league.”
But help is on the way for KWC.
“Our last two recruiting classes have been strong across the board,” Yeast said. “We’re averaging about a 3.2 gpa (4.0 scale) with ACT scores ranging between 22-25. Many of our guys were recruited by FCS programs, as well, so we’re very pleased with the type of individuals we’ve been able to sign.
“I knew coming in that we had to sign a higher level of recruit to compete in the G-MAC, and we’re getting that done. Bigger, faster, stronger — we’re getting there.”
Capable hands — that’s Craig Yeast.
