Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball has announced rescheduled dates for games during December and January that were postponed during the first two weeks of G-MAC play.
• Men’s Basketball — The men will open G-MAC play as currently scheduled, taking on Ohio Dominican on Thursday, Dec. 17. The men will then travel to Hillsdale to take on the Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 19 for their last game before the holiday break.
Wesleyan will return from the break with a home series against Walsh and Malone. The Panthers host Walsh on Saturday, Jan. 2 followed by Malone on Monday, Jan. 4.
• Women’s Basketball — The women’s previously rescheduled match up at Hillsdale has been moved again. The Panthers will now open the season on the road at Hillsdale on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Wesleyan will then travel to Ohio Dominican as originally scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 17. The three-game road trip will conclude at Findlay on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The Panthers will return from the holiday break with a home series against Walsh and Malone. Wesleyan will take on Walsh on Saturday, Jan. 2 followed by Malone on Monday, Jan. 4.
Also, the women’s and men’s doubleheader at Lake Erie on Saturday, Dec. 19 has been postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.
