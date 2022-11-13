The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team couldn’t find the range Saturday night, hitting just 34% from the field on the way to a 70-58 loss to the Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars.
UIS moves to 2-0 on the young season while KWC fell to 0-2.
Ben Sisson gave KWC the only lead it would have with a layup to start the game at Kenosha, Wisc.
KWC kept it close early, with a Borja Fernandez bucket making it just a two point deficit for the Panthers (19-17) midway through the opening half. The Prairie Stars had a 26-21 lead at the break.
An Antonio Thomas free throw brought KWC within three with 13 minutes left, but Illinois-Springfield wouldn’t let the Panthers get any close than that.
Wesleyan shot just 21-of-61 (34%) from the field and 6-of-26 (23%) from 3-point range. KWC hit 10-of-11 free throws.
Sisson, Fernandez, Alex Gray, and Markel Aune each finished with 10 points. Fernandez nearly notched a double-double with nine rebounds. Aune and Kennedy Miles each handed out two assists.
Michael Wright scored 12 points to lead UIS. Jordan Rice and Keith Johnson each scored 10 points for UIS.
Wesleyan will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Fairfield, Alabama to take on Miles College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
