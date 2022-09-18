Kentucky Wesleyan College had to sweat it out on a cool Saturday night, but the Panthers held on for the first win of the Tyrone Young coaching era.
KWC beat Missouri S&T 11-6 in front of a loud crowd at Steele Stadium. The Panthers went to 1-2 on the season.
It was the first victory for KWC since Oct. 16, 2021, when it beat Walsh University 23-13 in North Canton, Ohio.
KWC hadn’t won at Steele Stadium since Sept. 25 of last season, when it beat William Jewell College 41-21.
“I’m on top of the world, the guys fought, and fought, they dug in, they did everything we believe in, and we came out victorious, this is the best feeling in the world,” an overjoyed Young said after celebrating with his team. “I’m so proud of my guys. This is my first win as a head coach, I’m on top of the world. My quarterback played great, he led us.
“We knew they brought a lot of pressure, and we wanted to be able to have a mobile quarterback in the game who could give us some different looks. Christian can get us in and out of things. The defense pitched a shutout, they believed. What a win, what a win.”
Christian Arrambide was a big factor at starting quarterback for KWC. The 6-foot-2 junior threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Gordon Anapale in the first three minutes of the game, staking KWC to a 6-0 lead through two and a half quarters of football. Bryce Yeast made an interception for KWC and returned it 38 yards to set up that possession.
The Panthers went up 9-0 with 7:08 left in the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Blake Vivrette.
A promising drive by KWC on its second series of the third quarter ended at the MST 4.
Three plays later, MST quarterback Sam Simril was chased in the end zone and hit for a safety by Zereoue Johnson and Jaden Santos-Lopez. That gave KWC an 11-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the game.
Gideon Niboh took a KWC punt back 66 yards for a touchdown with 3:17 left in the game, but a 2-point conversion pass was intercepted in the end zone, cutting the Panthers lead to 11-6.
MST got the ball one last time with 51 seconds to go, but KWC’s defense got MST’s offense off the field with a fourth down incompletion with nine seconds left.
Arrambide finished 20-for-32 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown. Arrambide also had 13 rushing yards. Landon Newman had six carries for 30 yards and two catches for 24 yards. Peyton Peters made four catches for 62 yards.
KWC had 258 yards in total offense compared to 118 for MST, which fell to 1-2.
