OWESPTS-09-18-22 KWC FOOTBALL

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Bryce Yeast runs after getting an interception against Missouri S&T during action Saturday at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Kentucky Wesleyan College had to sweat it out on a cool Saturday night, but the Panthers held on for the first win of the Tyrone Young coaching era.

KWC beat Missouri S&T 11-6 in front of a loud crowd at Steele Stadium. The Panthers went to 1-2 on the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.