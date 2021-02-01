Kentucky Wesleyan College will try to keep the momentum going from one of its biggest regular-season wins in several years on Saturday.
The Panthers stay on the road to go to Ohio Dominican for a Monday matchup at 4:30 p.m. CT in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio Dominican has been playing without a full roster for several games.
The Panthers beat Walsh University, 71-62, Saturday for the first time in their rivalry’s history at North Canton, Ohio.
KWC coach Drew Cooper wants his team to be totally focused on Ohio Dominican after the big win at Walsh.
“We’re challenging our guys’ maturity,” Cooper said. “As a coach you fear complacency. We left on Wednesday for this trip and we’ve been on the road a long time. We’ll be day six of this trip. We’re going to practice (Sunday night) and try to keep them as fresh as possible.”
In short, KWC doesn’t want to give away the win it earned at Walsh with a subpar effort at Ohio Dominican.
The Panthers went to 7-4, 6-4 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference on Saturday. They also climbed another step in what has been a long road to get a win over Walsh.
The Cavaliers had escaped, 65-64, on Jan. 2 at the Sportscenter when Kaleb Martin made a corner 3 in the waning seconds of that game.
There was no need for such theatrics this time for KWC.
The Panthers were in control on the glass in the second half (26-11) and they also had balanced scoring.
Tre Cobbs put up 19 points and Zach Hopewell also pitched in 16, hitting 4-of-8 shots from 3-point range.
Cobbs is fourth in the G-MAC in scoring at 16.9 points a game.
Jamil Wilson also had a strong defensive game against Darryl Straughter, who was held to five points Saturday for Walsh after going for 29 in the teams’ first meeting this season.
KWC is the third best defensive team in the league, allowing 65 points a game.
“Our defense is helping our offensive tempo, our guys want to play with tempo offensively, and you can create that with getting stops or that first defensive rebound,” Cooper said. “For good tempo offensively our guys are starting to figure out we have to lock down defensively.”
