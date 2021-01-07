Kentucky Wesleyan College has finally gotten some games played, and the men’s basketball team has made progress in each of them.
“In the first three games of this five in 10 days, we’ve gotten better in every outing, it’s not even a question,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said.
KWC hosts Tiffin in a 7:45 p.m. game Thursday at the Sportscenter.
There will be limited attendance at the game.
The capacity will be limited to 15% which will allow for 750 spectators to attend. A predetermined number of seats will be reserved for the families of student-athletes and coaches as well as students, faculty, and staff of Kentucky Wesleyan.
“We’re happy to be playing,” Cooper said. “Whether it’s playing time or game scenarios, there are just certain things you get out of games that you don’t out of practice, no matter how hard you practice or how much thought is going into practice, you can move forward so much better with playing games.”
KWC (3-2, 2-2) is coming off its most complete game of the season with an 82-71 win over Malone on Monday. The Panthers shot 65% in the second half (17-of-26) and made 54% for the game (30-of-50).
That offensive efficiency came in part because Jo Griffin was able to log 35 minutes and pass for nine assists with only one turnover against Malone.
“Our team changed for better when we threw Jo Griffin out there,” Cooper said.
KWC’s offensive possessions have been more precise with Griffin on the court the last three halves of basketball, Cooper said.
Tre Cobbs has also been a key with his decision making, and the senior guard scored 30 points on 13-18 shooting with only one 3-pointer taken.
“With Tre Cobbs it is clear how good he can be at this level,” Cooper said. “It’s the first time he’s been in games in these types of situations, and he started comprehending real quick how important his decision making is going to be for us as a team. He can make some things happen off the bounce. When the defense collapses, he’s got to make a player’s decision, and he’s been doing that more and more over the last week.”
Tiffin will give KWC a different kind of matchup than the Panthers have had the last couple of games.
Cooper thinks Tiffin could be as talented as any team in the league. It is led by Jaeden King, a 6-foot-7 guard who transferred from Western Illinois.
King averages 18 points a game and is as explosive a player as there is in the G-MAC.
