The Kentucky Wesleyan College football program has continued to build momentum since the end of the 2022 campaign, and the late spring and early summer have been no exception.
On Friday, the Panthers hosted their biggest camp in recent history as they welcomed more than 225 high school football players from 10 states to Steele Stadium.
Social media was flooded over the weekend with pictures and videos from the event, as well as rave reviews from a number of attendees — and several of them came away with scholarship offers.
Wesleyan finished 2-9 last season in head coach Tyrone Young’s first year at the helm, but that came following a much-shortened offseason. Now, Young and his coaching staff are working to continue building the culture within their program.
And, they’re not shying away from any challenges, with a matchup against perennial Division II national power West Florida on tap for Sept. 1 in Pensacola, Florida.
“It was an opportunity for our kids that they wanted,” Young said during a recent appearance on the Division 1 Rejects podcast. “They wanted to be able to see one of the best teams in the nation right up close and personal.
“That’s going to be memories for some of those guys, to be able to get on that bus and go down to Florida, play in that type of environment on a Friday night. We know it’s going to be rocking. We know they’re a really good team.”
At the same time, Young has been encouraged with his players’ buy-in throughout the offseason.
“It is something to prove, prove to ourselves necessarily, but the nice thing about it is that goes into how many guys decided to stay here on campus over the summer,” he added. “When you’re playing a team like West Florida, you don’t have to do a lot of external motivation, because there’s a lot of internal motivation.
“What our history has been and what our record was last year, everybody expects us to go down there and get drummed. I’m not idiotic to that, but at the end of the day, that’s why you play the game.”
More from this section
It doesn’t get any easier after that, either, Young noted.
“The G-MAC gets tougher every single year,” said Young, whose squad will play nine conference games this fall. “It’s one of those things to where if you’re not recruiting up to par, it’s going to show on Saturdays.
“If you look at it, top to bottom, that’s something we talk about in recruiting — this is not an easy conference. We do not play in an easy conference, and you’re going to have to bring your lunch pail every single day, but it gets you excited as a competitor.”
In addition to on-the-field progress, the Panthers are also constants within the community.
“That’s how you make the most impact — be where your feet are,” said Young, noting that KWC won the inaugural Great Midwest Community Engagement Award in August. “... I feel like, especially at a small school like Kentucky Wesleyan, the bigger impact we have in the community, you reap the benefits on both sides.”
Serving the community is a major part of the program’s culture and has been one of Young’s top priorities since becoming head coach.
“All those kids, when they line our fence to slap our players’ hands and give them high fives and want autographs and pictures after the game, that means a whole lot to me,” he said. “I used to be that kid that was looking up to somebody else, and luckily I had people in my life that were willing to take their arm and put it around me.”
That mindset extends to Wesleyan’s student-athletes, as well.
“It just goes into our creed,” Young stated. “Our creed is coaches believe in coaches, coaches believe in players, players believe in coaches, and players believe in players. That’s just something we believe in. As somebody that they know that cares about them, I make sure all my players know I care about them tremendously and I would never ask them to do something that I wasn’t willing to do myself first.”
