Four players scored in double figures as Kentucky Wesleyan College won at Ohio Valley 85-50 on Saturday,
Zach Hopewell and Wyatt Battaile led the team with 15 points each. Hopewell was a former basketball standout at Apollo.
After shooting over 60% from the field a week ago in a 91-67 win over Tiffin, the Panthers had to wait nine days before getting back on the court because of a COVID-19 cancellation. KWC’s shooting touch did not disappoint as it connected on 58% from the field (34-of-58) KWC also made 7-of-16 from 3-point range.
“The field-goal percentage keeps trending in the right direction, I think we’re playing with a lot of confidence,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “With Findlay on deck, we’ve got to be at our best, and the guys are really looking forward to Thursday night.
“We’re going to need to be plus-50 (FG%) on Thursday to be in the game.”
The Panthers (5-2, 4-2 GMAC) never trailed in the contest as Battaile scored six points in an opening 15-2 run to start the game. Midway through the opening half the Panthers’ lead sat at 17-10.
Ben Sisson started a 12-1 run that extended the Panthers’ lead to 34-16. Wesleyan shot 64% from the floor in the opening half to take a 38-20 lead into the locker room.
Hopewell’s three-point bucket erased any momentum OVU gained as the the Panthers were back on the offensive attack.
Over the next eight minutes the Panthers outscored the Fighting Scots 20-5. Battaile’s fast break layup ended the run that put KWC up 61-33. The lead stayed above 20 points throughout the remainder of the game while reaching 35 at the final horn.
“This was our first road victory of the year, and a lot of times that comes down to who’s making plays,” Cooper said.
KWC shot 54% from the field in the second half.
KWC had a 41-29 rebounding advantage. Hopewell and Sisson each grabbed seven rebounds, while Battaile had six rebounds. Sisson also scored 11 points off the bench and blocked three shots.
Tre Cobbs scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.
KWC will not go to Ohio Dominican on Monday because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Panthers return to the Sportscenter this week to host a pair of G-MAC contests. Wesleyan will face Findlay on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. followed by Hillsdale on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN (85) - Hopewell 15, Battaile 15, Cobbs 14, Sisson 11, Wilson 8, Griffin 4, Mitchell 4, Sukhanov 4, Dixon 3, Brewer 3, Lockett 2, Currie 2.
OHIO VALLEY (50) - Shaw 17, Claiborne 15, Black 8, Millspaugh 5, Vanadia 4, Garic 1.
