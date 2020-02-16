ALDERSON BROADDUS 64, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 61
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 35 7 15 0 2 6 3 1 19
Zach Hopewell 33 6 13 0 0 1 0 0 15
Ben Sisson 23 5 8 0 0 5 0 4 10
Jo Griffin 32 2 6 0 0 4 3 2 5
Wyatt Battaile 15 0 5 0 0 2 0 3 0
Nathan Boyle 23 2 5 0 0 2 4 0 6
Erik Bell 21 2 4 0 0 2 2 2 4
Sasha Sukhanov 13 1 6 0 0 4 0 2 2
Cameron Cartwright 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Bezold 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 5
Totals 200 25 63 0 2 31 12 14 61
ALDERSON BROADDUS
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Malik Bocook 34 7 14 5 5 9 0 2 22
Bruce Spruell 38 6 12 7 8 5 5 1 19
David Shriver 38 5 12 2 2 5 0 0 16
Truimane Strickland 14 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 3
John Grayson 35 0 3 1 2 12 1 1 1
Dalen Solomon 11 1 1 1 2 3 2 3 3
KJ Walker 30 0 4 0 0 1 2 3 0
TEAM 3
Totals 200 20 49 17 20 38 11 10 64
Halftime: Tied at 31. 3-point field goals: KWC 11-27 (Goetz 5-9, Hopewell 3-6, Griffin 1-2, Battaile 0-4, Boyle 2-5, Cartwright 0-1). ABU 7-19 (Bocook 3-4, Spruell 0-2, Shricver 4-9, Strickland 0-1, Walker 0-3). Blocks: KWC 4 (Sisson 3). ABU 4 (Spruell 2). Steals: KWC 6 (Goetz 2). ABU 3 (Spruell, Grayson, Walker). Turnovers: KWC 7 (Goetz 3). ABU 13 (Bocook 5). Technical fouls: KWC 1 (Team). Attendance: 171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.