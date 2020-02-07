FINDLAY 59, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 56
FINDLAY
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Ethan Linder 28 6 13 0 0 2 0 1 13
Aaron Overhiser 29 5 6 3 2 4 10
Tommy Schmock 29 3 13 1 4 4 5 2 7
Anthony Masterlasco 18 2 5 2 2 5 0 3 7
Nathan Bruns 26 1 2 1 3 5 1 2 3
Chazz George 22 3 6 0 1 1 0 2 8
Joey Edmonds 15 2 3 0 0 2 0 1 5
Andrew Emrick 12 2 3 0 0 4 1 0 4
Tre’Maine Gray 14 0 4 2 2 4 0 1 2
Deven Stover 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Brady Wildermuth 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
TEAM 0
Totals 200 24 56 7 13 32 9 18 59
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Wyatt Battaile 35 7 12 5 6 12 1 3 23
Adam Goetz 36 6 14 2 3 2 4 1 18
Sasha Sukhanov 16 1 3 2 2 3 0 2 4
Zach Hopewell 34 1 7 0 1 3 3 2 2
Jo Griffin 23 0 3 0 0 2 1 1 0
Ben Sisson 22 4 5 1 2 6 0 2 9
Erik Bell 18 0 2 0 0 2 3 2 0
Nathan Boyle 6 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 0
Mohamed Abu Arisha 5 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0
Tyler Bezold 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Nathan Smith 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 0
Totals 200 19 49 10 15 34 12 15 56
Halftime: KWC 27-24. 3-point field goals: KWC 8-22 (Battaile 4-6, Goetz 4-9, Abu Arisha 0-1, Boyle 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Hopewell 0-3), Findlay 4-15 (Masterlasco 1-1, Edmonds 1-2, George 1-3, Linder 1-5, Overhiser 0-1, Gray 0-1, Schmock 0-2). Blocks: KWC 2 (Battaile, Sisson), Findlay 1 (Emrick). Steals: KWC 5 (5 with 1), Findlay 4 (Schmock 2). Turnovers: KWC 11 (Goetz 3), Findlay 7 (Schmock 2). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 579.
