LAKE ERIE 71, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 62
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Sasha Sukhanov 21 1 3 0 0 6 1 3 2
Wyatt Battaile 36 5 11 0 0 8 0 4 12
Jo Griffin 26 3 10 0 0 1 5 2 6
Adam Goetz 35 5 16 3 3 9 1 0 16
Zach Hopewell 36 9 18 1 2 1 2 4 23
Mohamed Abu Arisha 14 0 3 0 0 2 0 1 0
Erik Bell 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0
Cameron Cartwright 7 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
Nathan Boyle 11 1 2 0 0 1 0 2 3
Ben Sisson 7 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
TEAM 2
Totals 200 24 65 4 5 33 9 20 62
LAKE ERIE
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Jackson Burdyshaw 26 1 8 0 2 7 1 0 3
Kaleb Vaughn 31 9 15 1 2 10 2 0 20
Jacob Plantz 24 5 6 1 1 3 1 3 15
Gabe Kynard 38 7 19 1 2 4 2 3 17
Harrison Riggs 22 2 6 5 7 3 4 3 10
Erron James 18 0 1 0 0 5 2 1 0
PJ Jones 14 1 2 0 0 3 1 0 2
Ennis Thomas 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kevin Peterson 14 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 0
Mitch Loomis 9 2 2 0 1 5 1 1 4
TEAM 0
Totals 200 27 62 8 15 43 14 11 71
Halftime: KWC 31-30. 3-point field goals: KWC 10-28 (Hopewell 4-9, Goetz 3-7, Battaile 2-6, Boyle 1-2, Bell 0-1, Griffin 0-3), Lake Erie 9-22 (Plantz 4-5, Kynard 2-4, Vaughn 1-2, Riggs 1-3, Burdyshaw 1-5, Jones 0-1, Peterson 0-2). Blocks: KWC 5 (Sukhanov 2), Lake Erie 1 (Vaughn). Steals: KWC 4 (4 with 1), Lake Erie 2 (James, Vaughn). Turnovers: KWC 4 (4 with 1), Lake Erie 6 (6 with 1). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 199.
