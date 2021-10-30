Kentucky Wesleyan College will head back to Ohio for a G-MAC football game at Lake Erie College on Saturday.
Kickoff is 2 p.m. CT in Painesville, Ohio.
Two of the league’s premier playmakers will line up in LEC wide receiver Peyton Brown and KWC’s David Florence, both ranking first and third, in receiving yards per game. Florence has 598 receiving yards this season for the Panthers.
The two have also combined for 12 total touchdowns as a focal point of their team’s offensive setup.
Quarterbacks Christian Arrambide for KWC and Lake Erie’s Gerald Gardner will be airing it out as each player is closing in on 2,000 yards passing for the season. They have combined for 33 touchdowns and are averaging almost 250 yards of passing per game for their respective teams.
The Panthers are 3-5 and coming off a tough 34-28 loss to Tiffin last week at Steele Stadium.
KWC gave perennial powerhouse Tiffin all it could handle last Saturday, forcing five turnovers before falling to the Dragons in overtime.
Ramond Jackson was a beast on the defensive side of the ball for the Panthers, tallying 13 total tackles (7 solo, 6 assist), 2 tackles for loss, and a returned a fumble recovery 26 yards for a touchdown.
Tiffin quarterback Nick Watson completed 22-of-45 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns, but he was picked off three times by KWC’s Armand Childs, Zac Thornton and Kishawn Walker.
The last time the Panthers went to Ohio back on Oct. 16 the Panthers got out with a 23-13 win at Walsh in North Canton, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.