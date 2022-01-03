Kentucky Wesleyan College might have been on a Christmas break from men’s basketball games, but it is making up for that time with three games in the space of five days.
The Panthers will play that third game Monday evening at the Sportscenter as part of a G-MAC women-men doubleheader.
Both the KWC men’s and women’s teams will face Cedarville. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. against Cedarville. The KWC women are 8-4, 5-1 in the G-MAC. Cedarville women are 8-3, 3-2 in the G-MAC.
KWC’s men will be trying to break a 4-game losing streak against Cedarville (7-5, 3-2).
The Panthers are 8-5, 3-3 in the G-MAC. Cedarville beat KWC 64-55 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament to end the Panthers 2021 season.
“They have some good wins, they have really experienced guys who are back from a really good team,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said.
“I prefer to play games in a rhythm like this, if we can stay fresh, monitor what we’re doing physically between games, I think we can be at our best Monday night.”
Cedarville is led by Branden Maughmer, a senior guard who was averaging 20 points a game. Cedarville had a tough time shooting the ball in a 60-54 loss at Trevecca on Saturday.
Branden Maughmer scored six points in that loss but also pulled down 12 rebounds
Cedarville made just 18-of-60 shots from the floor for 30%. Cedarville made 7-of-27 from 3-point range for 25.9%
The Panthers had a strong game coming out of the holiday break with an 84-64 win at Trevecca in Nashville, Tenn., last Thursday. KWC had some significant offense in that game with six players scoring in double figures, led by Wyatt Battaile’s 17 points. Sasha Sukhanov scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 17 minutes against Trevecca.
KWC passed the ball well enough to have 22 assists on 26 made baskets.
KWC will look for the same kind of defensive effort it had in a 67-45 win over Ohio Dominican on Saturday. Ohio Dominican shot 33.3% from the floor.
