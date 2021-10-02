Kentucky Wesleyan College will be looking to push a win streak to two games and also end a losing streak against a GMAC football opponent.
The Panthers are winless in four tries against Ohio Dominican, and they will try to reverse that streak at noon at Steele Stadium.
KWC is 2-2.
Last March, during the GLVC COVID-19 spring season, KWC and Ohio Dominican locked up in a defensive struggle.
OD won 13-9 in Columbus, Ohio.
OD looks formidable through its first four games of the season.
Saturday will be the third of what is scheduled to be four straight games away from Panther Stadium for OD.
The Black & Gold Panthers are 2-0 on the road stand and are coming off a 19-16, double overtime win at then No. 19 Indianapolis.
With the win, OD handed UIndy back-to-back home losses, marking the first time since 2010 that the Greyhounds had lost consecutive games at home.
After throwing for 276 yards against UIndy, Evan Ernst (Mason, Ohio) leads the G-MAC in passing yards with 1,073. Ernst is completing 63.5% of his passes and has seven touchdowns to just one interception.
KWC quarterback Christian Arrambide is right up there in yardage numbers with 1,032 yards on 73-of-116 passing for 62.9%. The 6-foot-2 junior has thrown for 10 touchdowns but also eight interceptions.
Arrambide threw for 362 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in KWC’s 41-21 victory over William Jewell last Saturday.
Chauncey Greer made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns for KWC in the William Jewell victory.
Keshawn Walker, a former Owensboro High School standout, had a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown.
