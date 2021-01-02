Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team plays the second game of a five-game Great Midwest Athletic Conference homestand Saturday when it entertains defending league champion Walsh.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in the Sportscenter. Due to Daviess County being in the COVID-19 “red zone,” spectators will not be permitted. Fans are invited to watch the game for free on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
KWC-Walsh is a rematch of last season’s G-MAC Tournament championship, won by the Cavaliers, 69-48.
“They have three starters back from last year’s championship team, but they also lost quite a bit of production from their interior,” Panthers head coach Drew Cooper said. “We feel like we’re a better team this year, so we’re looking forward to playing them again on our floor.
“It’s a really good opportunity for us to show us where we’re at.”
Walsh will be playing its season opener. In 2019-20, the Cavaliers finished 25-6 overall, 13-5 in the G-MAC and ended the season on a five-game winning streak.
Top returnees include 5-9 senior guard Darryl Straughter (17.2 ppg), 6-1 sophomore guard Christian Montigue (12.8 ppg) and 6-6 senior forward Caleb Canter (6.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg).
“They have great, athletic and physical guards,” Cooper said. “Most of their guards are back from last season.”
Walsh is 5-0 all time against KWC.
KWC (2-1, 101 G-MAC) is coming off Thursday’s 53-39 victory over shorthanded Trevecca Nazarene. In that game, the Panthers got 12 points from Zach Hopewell, 11 points from Jamil Wilson and 10 points from Tre Cobbs. Sasha Sukhanov secured 10 rebounds, and Wyatt Battaile grabbed nine.
For the season, Wesleyan’s double-digit scorers include Cobbs (14 ppg), Hopewell (12 ppg) and Wilson (10.3 ppg). Sukhanov leads the Panthers in rebounding at eight per game, with Battaile right behind at 7.3 per game.
Cooper is looking for more consistency from the Panthers.
“There are stretches where we play well, but sometimes we get away from what got us the success in the first place,” Cooper said. “We just need to stay with it, continue to believe in what we’re doing and continue to get better as we go.”
Following Saturday’s game, KWC’s homestand continues Monday against Malone, Thursday against Tiffin and Jan. 9 against Cedarville.
