The Kentucky Wesleyan and Malone men’s basketball teams meet in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game on Monday, and both will be attempting to bounce back from heartbreaking one-point losses.
Tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
On Saturday, KWC was done in 65-64 by two-time defending G-MAC champion Walsh when Kaleb Martin knocked down a late corner 3-pointer, and Malone dropped a 58-57 decision at Trevecca Nazarene in its season opener.
Now, both teams will attempt to turn the page.
“It’s a quick turnaround and we need to put that one behind us,” Panthers head coach Drew Cooper said of the loss to Walsh. “I believe, even in defeat, we proved against Walsh that we are a very good basketball team that can win a lot of games this year.
“We did a lot of good things for a long time against Walsh — we just need to execute better down the stretch moving forward, learn how to finish.”
Now, the focus is on Malone.
“They’ve got the best shooter in the league in Jaret Majestic,” Cooper said of the Pioneers’ 6-foot-2 senior guard. “He’s a left-hander who can really shoot it, so we need to know where he is at all times.
“In addition, they have some other veteran shooters on that team and a transfer point guard from Alderson Broaddus (5-10 senior Bryce Butler) who is also very good.”
Trevecca was able to contain Majestic, who finished with 11 points but made just 4-of-12 floor shots, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range.
Malone got 18 points and five assists from Butler, and 18 points and nine rebounds from 6-4 sophomore forward Bo Myers.
As a team, Malone made just 8-of-30 shots (27%) from long range against Trevecca.
Leading the way for KWC against Walsh was Tre Cobbs, who produced 20 points and four assists.
Zach Hopewell scored 16 points and Wyatt Battaile produced 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Ben Sisson grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
KWC also got a boost off the bench from veteran guard Jo Griffin.
“Jo helped us with our tempo,” Cooper said. “He gave us the confidence to be who we are as a basketball team.”
• The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team will face Malone at 1 p.m. Monday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers are coming off Saturday’s 75-65 conquest of visiting Walsh — the program’s 34th consecutive home victory and the 200th win for KWC co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman.
KWC enters 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the G-MAC.
