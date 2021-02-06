Chock-full of hard-earned momentum, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team will be looking to perpetuate it on Saturday when they play host to Ohio Dominican.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
The surging Panthers (9-4, 8-4 G-MAC) have won four games in a row and seven of their last nine following Thursday’s 86-62 thumping of visiting Lake Erie.
KWC and Ohio Dominican are keenly familiar foes, having played on Monday at Columbus, where the Panthers won 68-62 to complete a three-game Great Midwest Athletic Conference sweep of Ohio.
“We view this as a must-win at home, considering our mentality and what we want to accomplish this season,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. “It’s going to be another tough conference game in February, they all are, and we need to be ready to play.
“Ohio Dominican can really shoot the ball and on nights when they’re hitting shots they can beat anyone in our league. So, we must defend the 3-point line and take on the individual challenge necessary to keep them in front of us and contest shots. We just need good, physical one-on-one defense.”
Ohio Dominican (3-7, 3-6 G-MAC) — coming off a 63-54 loss to Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday in Nashville — is led by sophomore guard Sean Marks, who averages 15.6 points per game.
Others who score in double digits are freshman guard Zach Szul (11.7 ppg). sophomore guard Ethan Haynes (11.3 ppg), sophomore guard Alek West (10.5 ppg, in two games), and senior forward Matt King (10 ppg, in six games).
For the season, Ohio Dominican is shooting just 38% from the field, including 27% accuracy from 3-point range, while being outscored by nearly 10 points per game.
In KWC’s win over Ohio Dominican on Monday, the Panthers were led by Wyatt Battaile (18 points, 13 rebounds), Tre Cobbs (18 points), Jamil Wilson (seven assists), Ben Sisson (10 points, six rebounds), and Jo Griffin (seven rebounds, four assists).
Marks led Ohio Dominican, scoring 15 points, with Szul and West adding 12 apiece.
For the year, Wesleyan is shooting 48% from the floor, including 40% from 3-point range, and outscoring foes by eight points per game.
KWC is led in scoring by Cobbs (17.1 ppg), Zach Hopewell (13.3 ppg), and Battaile (11.2 ppg). Five other Panthers are averaging 4.5 points per contest or better.
The availability of Cobbs (hand injury) will be a game-time decision, according to Cooper, and 6-11 junior center Sasha Sukhanov will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Wesleyan is limiting the opposition to just 42% shooting, and only 29% from beyond the arc.
