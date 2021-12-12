Kentucky Wesleyan College couldn’t overcome a very slow start and first half, and that doomed it in a 78-66 men’s basketball loss at Malone on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
The Panthers shot over 50% from the field and from three in the second half, but a first half that saw them shoot just 34% from the field and hit just three shots from behind the arc closed the door on getting a split of this G-MAC road trip.
After falling in their opening two games, Malone has now won seven straight and has a record of 7-2 (3-0 G-MAC). Kentucky Wesleyan falls to 5-5 (1-3 G-MAC).
KWC started out well, going up 6-2 early on back-to-back threes from Jordan Roland and Antonio Thomas. After a Jomel Boyd layup a few minutes later to tie things up at eight, the Pioneers went on an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 19-10 seven minutes into the game. MU kept their foot on the gas, hitting 10 of its next 18 shots to go into halftime with a 39-21 lead.
“Malone punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond in time,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “It was an animated halftime and we were at our best the second half. That’s why all the stats… rebounds, rebound field-goal percentages, all worked out for us in the second half. We played like a team in the second half but weren’t afraid of contact and ready to take on the physicality. The first half we showed up very soft, that’s not how you win basketball games at this level.”
Roland and Wyatt Battaile each hit shots early in the second half to cut Malone’s lead to 14. With 15 minutes left, Roland hit a three to cut Malone’s lead to 10 points. Malone answered with a 9-2 run to extend the lead back to 17. Despite solid play from Sasha Sukhanov, Battaile and Keegan Brewer over the final 10 minutes, the Pioneers were able to hold a comfortable lead and win by 12.
Roland led the way with 19 points, followed by Battaile with 13 points and Sukhanov with 11. Roland and Thomas each grabbed four rebounds while Battaile notched four assists.
KWC shot 27-61 (44.3%) from the field and 10-26 (38.5%) from 3, but it was 3-of-13 from distance in the first half. KWC struggled to get to the line for the second straight game, as after not shooting a free throw Thursday against Walsh, it was just 2-for-2 at Malone.
Malone shot 32-62 (51.6%) from the field and 5-22 (22.7%) from three. Malone outrebounded KWC 38-26. Malone also outscored the Panthers 46-30 in the paint.
Levi Seiler led Malone with 19 points. Bryce Butler and Justin Miller each scored 16 points for Malone, and Marcus Ernst had 12.
“Malone is a very good basketball team with four graduate students using their COVID year and a team that finished last season winning 16 of 17 games, as well as the conference tournament,” Cooper said. “They were shorthanded two starters their first two losses this year and have now reeled off seven straight. I’d say they’re as likely as anyone to win our league.”
The Panthers will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis for Youth Mental Health Day presented by River Valley Behavior Health. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
KWC (66)
Roland 19, Battaile 13, Sukhanov 11, Boyd 6, Thomas 5, Brewer 5, Wilson 4, Boyle 3.
MALONE (78)
Seiler 19, Butler 16, Miller 16, Ernst 12, Majestic 8, Ramsey 7.
