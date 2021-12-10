Kentucky Wesleyan College couldn’t overcome some difficult circumstances on the road at Walsh on Thursday.
The Panthers missed a shot at the buzzer and fell 51-49 at North Canton, Ohio.
Wyatt Battaile had a last-gasp shot partially off the mark and the game was over.
KWC went cold in the last eight minutes, scoring just two points.
“This was not a very well played game on either side,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “Both teams field goal percentage was horrendous. There were bad decisions by us in the last four or five minutes of the game.”
Battaile and Nathan Boyle hit jumpers to put KWC up 47-44 with 8:44 left in the game. The Panthers then couldn’t hit the basket, going just 1-for-14 from the floor the rest of the way.
With the win Walsh moved to 4-2 (2-0 G-MAC) while Kentucky Wesleyan dropped to 5-4 (1-2 G-MAC).
Jordan Roland had 13 points to lead the Panthers, going 6-of-15 from the floor and 3-9 on 3s. Jomel Boyd grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points. Boyle also scored eight points and made two 3-pointers.
KWC struggled as a team from the floor, making 21-of-63 for 33.3%. The Panthers had trouble from distance also, making 7-of-26 for 26.9%.
The Panthers didn’t shoot a free throw in the game. Walsh converted 7-of-12 free throws.
Cooper didn’t think he could remember coaching in a game where his team didn’t shoot a free throw.
Garrison Keesler had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds for Walsh. Keesler was 11-of-22 from the floor.
KWC was without top scorer and second-leading rebounder Ben Sisson (ankle) and reserve guard Kaeveon Mitchell (leg), and the Panthers could be looking for contributions from others for awhile.
Walsh shot 19-60 (31.7%) and 6-21 (28.6%) from 3.
KWC will look to rebound on Saturday when it stays in Canton to face Malone. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.
“Hopefully we can get some things polished up for Saturday,” Cooper said. “They’re all going to be tough games. You want to look at the film and reassess.”
KWC (49)
Roland 13, Boyle 8, Boyd 8, Battaile 7, Wilson 6, Thomas 5, Sukhanov 2.
WALSH (51)
Keesler 26, Square 9, Straughter 6, Hazelbaker 5, Smith 3, Canter 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.