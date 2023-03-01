Walsh put together too many runs and held off Kentucky Wesleyan College 75-70 Tuesday night in the men’s G-MAC Tournament in North Canton, Ohio.
In his final college game, KWC’s Jordan Roland scored a career-high 30 points.
KWC led 38-32 at halftime, but Walsh came out with a vengeance in the second half, as it opened on a 20-2 scoring run, including a stretch where they outscored the Panthers 18-0. KWC was never out of contention, but it also never could draw even in the later stages of the game.
Kentucky Wesleyan closed its season with a record of 15-14 (11-9 G-MAC), while Walsh improved to 20-8 (16-4 G-MAC) and moves on to face Malone in the G-MAC semi-finals on Friday night.
KWC went 27-of-62 (43.5%) from the field and 11-of-33 (33.3%) from 3-point range. Walsh went 25-of-61 (41%) from the floor and 9-of-23 (39.1%) from 3. The Cavaliers hit 16-of-21 free throw attempts, while Kentucky Wesleyan went 5-for-5 from the line.
Roland hit six 3-point shots. Antonio Thomas (14) and Ben Sisson (10) joined their fellow senior in double-figures. Sisson led the way on the glass with seven rebounds while Thomas, Sisson, and Kennedy Miles each tallied three assists.
Garrison Keeslar scored 26 points to lead Walsh.
Roland 30, Thomas 14, Sisson 10, Mitchell 6, Gray 4, Miles 2, Jones Jr. 2, Boyd 2.
Keeslar 26, Toles 14, Smith 14, Hazelbaker 14, McHale 4, Oddo 3.
