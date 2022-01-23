A late second-half run for Kentucky Wesleyan’s men helped it cut the deficit, but it couldn’t get all the way back at Hillsdale (Mich.).
KWC fell 77-70 on Saturday and dropped both games of this G-MAC road trip.
KWC is 10-10 overall, 5-7 in the G-MAC. Hillsdale went to 13-4, 8-3 in the G-MAC.
Panthers were down 60-40 with 10 minutes left. They were able to cut it to single digits a couple of times in the final minutes, but that was all.
Wyatt Battielle had 18 points to lead KWC. Antonio Thomas added 13 points and Jamil Wilson had 12. Other scorers). Jordan Roland had a tough night shooting the ball.
KWC shooting heated up considerably in the second half, hitting 56.7% (17-of-30). The Panthers finished 29-of-64 rom the floor for 45.3%. They were 6-of-18 from 3 and made 6-of-7 free throws.
Hillsdale made 63% (17-of-27) in the first half. For the game Hillsdale made 26-of-47 from the floor for 55.3%. Hillsdale was 9-of-23 from 3-point range for 39.1% and it made 16-of-22 free throws for 72.7%.
Patrick Cartier led Hillsdale with 20 points. Austen Yarian added 13 points, while Kyle Goessler, Jack Gohlke and Joe Reuter each added 10 points.
“For Hillsdale it was just an onslaught of high performance basketball plays early in the game,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “Off the bat we were trying to dig ourselves out of a hole. The first six or seven minutes of the game was a really good Hillsdale team playing at a really high level.
“We did the best we could (trying to defend). We chipped away until the horn sounded.”
KWC (70)
Battaile 18, Thomas 13, Wilson 12, Boyd 7, Sisson 6, Roland 6, Boyle 6, Jones 2.
HILLSDALE (77)
Cartier 20, Yarian 13, Goessler 10, Gohlke 10, Reuter 10, Nau 9, Brown 3, Woodhams 2
