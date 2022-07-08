Kentucky Wesleyan College announced the signing of guard duo Markel Aune and Kennedy Miles from Lawson State Community College.
Markel Aune was third in all of JUCO last season in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting an incredible 47.6% from behind the arc. He averaged 10.6 ppg and shot more than 50% from the field.
Kennedy Miles is a true point guard who began his career at Western Carolina as a freshman. Miles shot 40.6% from the field last season while averaging 7.6 ppg and 3.2 apg.
Incoming Montana State transfer Borja “Beezy” Fernandez is currently training with the Spanish U22 National Team. His 10-day training experience will be highlighted by two international friendly’s taking place on July 10th and 11th.
SENIOR city golf registration open
Registration is now open for the 2022 Senior City Golf Tournament. The Senior City will be August 1 at Hillcrest Golf Course and at Ben Hawes Golf Course on August 2.
There will be a Senior Division and Super Senior Division including flights in both divisions. Deadline to register is July 29. Registration forms can be turned in with the tournament fee at Ben Hawes or Hillcrest golf courses.
