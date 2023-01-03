The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team arrived back in Owensboro just in time for the calendar to turn to 2023 Saturday night/Sunday morning.
The Panthers went to Delta State in Cleveland, Miss. and dropped a 71-62 decision in a game they had some control over with more than 10 minutes remaining Saturday afternoon. KWC led by nine with 11 minutes to go, but were down by nine with 1:40 left.
“We showed up with all the belief in the world, played our guys out in the first half,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “Teams with no warts in their culture win that game. We showed we were the better team through nearly 30 minutes, then we just wanted them to go away. They started hitting everything, we gave them a window of opportunity. To go on the road and not have a killer instinct, that is what really disappoints us.”
KWC returned from holiday break on Dec. 27 and practiced four straight days to get ready for this next stretch of the season. The Panthers are 6-6 overall, 2-2 in the G-MAC.
Markel Aune leads KWC with 12.5 points a game and Jordan Roland is scoring 11.2 points a game. Ben Sisson is at 9.8 points a game and is pulling down 5.9 rebounds a game. JoMel Boyd is averaging 5.8 rebounds a game.
KWC will host two important G-MAC games Thursday and Saturday at the Sportscenter. Walsh, the preseason No. 1 in the G-MAC, will be at the Sportscenter for a 7:45 p.m. matchup Thursday. Lake Erie will come in to visit KWC on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
Walsh is 6-6, 3-2 in the league.
“We’ve won seven in a row at home going back to last season, and eight of our last nine at home,” Cooper said. “Our expectation is to win the regular season of the G-MAC. We know that in the grand scheme of things the success of our season is out in front of us with what we do in the conference.”
KWC lost two close games with Walsh last season by a total of five points. KWC is aiming for its second win in 11 games all time against Walsh.
“These are rivalry games for us,” Cooper said. “This is less about matchups and more about our culture and internal expectations, putting our culture on the line for 40 minutes, and when we’ve done that we’ve been great. I don’t question our heart, our talent, we’ve just got to make sure we’ve got the tougher team.”
