OWESPTS-01-03-22 KWC MEN FOLLOW

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Ben Sisson shoots against Michigan Tech’s Tyler Robarge during game action on Dec. 19, 2022, at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren,

Messenger-Inquirer

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team arrived back in Owensboro just in time for the calendar to turn to 2023 Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The Panthers went to Delta State in Cleveland, Miss. and dropped a 71-62 decision in a game they had some control over with more than 10 minutes remaining Saturday afternoon. KWC led by nine with 11 minutes to go, but were down by nine with 1:40 left.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.