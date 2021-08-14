Interim athletic director Mark Shook has announced the hiring of Sol Stephens as the new head coach of the cross country and track & field programs at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Stephens joins KWC after five years as the cross country and track & field head coach at Anderson (Ind.) University.
While at Anderson, Stephens coached four NCAA All-Americans, seven NCAA national qualifiers, 19 HCAC conference champions, and 89 HCAC All-Conference individuals. Stephens has a big focus on academics, and has coached 10 NCAA Academic All-Americans, 11 USTFCCA/NCAA All-Academic teams, and 106 HCAC All-Academic athletes.
Prior to his time at Anderson, Stephens was an assistant coach at Marian University in Indianapolis, helping coach multiple All-Americans and national qualifiers during his four years there.
